TARATDAC continues protests, members arrested

Protests by members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and caregivers (TARATDAC) continued for the second consecutive day in several districts across the State on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, several members had occupied space outside government offices and continued to sit there through the night, reiterating their demands. On Wednesday morning, around 107 TARATDAC members, who staged a road roko in Chennai near the office of the Commissioner for the Welfare of the Disabled, were arrested and taken to a community hall in Santhome, members said.
They have been protesting demanding that the Tamil Nadu government fix their monthly allowance at a minimum of ₹3,000 similar to a few neighbouring states. TARATDAC has also called for the implementation of 5% reservation in private sector jobs.
B. Jansi Rani, president of the association and S. Namburajan, general secretary, said that talks with government officials on Wednesday had failed and that they had decided to continue their protest. “We are planning to continue our protest on Thursday as well, since our demands have not yet been addressed by the government,” Mr. Namburajan said.
