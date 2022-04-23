TANUVAS to open native dog breeding centre at Tenkasi

Chippiparai dogs at the model farm of TANUVAS at Madhavaram. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The project is aimed at restoring and conserving the breeds

At a time when there is a renewed interest in native dog breeds, but there is no adequate number matching the breed standards, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has decided to set up a native dog research centre in Tenkasi district “to restore and conserve the breeds”.

“The government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the project, and it will cater to those who are keen on keeping native dog breeds,” TANUVAS Registrar P. Tensingh said.

TANUVAS will breed and sell Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kanni and Kombai, the breeds of Tamil Nadu known for their guarding and hunting capabilities. Though TANUVAS has been running poultry farms and research centres for native cattle breeds, this is the first time it has launched a project for breeding native dogs.

“Already we have gained experience through rearing and breeding of Chippiparai and Rajapalayam dogs in our research farm at Madhavaram. The research centre will include Kombai and Kanni,” Mr Tensingh said.

“Our project seeks to address these issues. Even in Rajapayalam, we are not able to find many breeders with good specimens. Our object is to create awareness and interaction with breeders and to breed puppies with the breed standards,” said S. Meenakshi Sundaram, professor and head of the livestock farm complex of TANUVAS at Madhavaram.

The proposal was prepared by T. Ravimurugan, professor and head of the department of animal genetics and breeding, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Tirunelveli.

“TANUVAS has chosen Tenaksi, because Tenkasi and its surroundings were the original tracks of these breeds before they moved to Virudhunagar district. We are planning in situ conservation aimed at recovery and conservation of viable populations of the species in their natural surroundings,” Dr. Ravimurugan said.

Inbreeding, he said, had taken a heavy toll on the native breeds and led to the dilution of the breed standards. “Deafness is a common problem in Rajapalayam dogs and inbreeding is the culprit. It is not sparing Chippiparai either. There are dogs with blindness. Today, we can distinguish Kanni only by its colour. Genotyping has revealed that it has been crossed with either Chippiparai or Rajapalayam,” Dr. Ravimurugan said.

Dr. Meenaksi Sundaram said native dogs would be ideal as “they are hardy, require minimum maintenance and are free from many diseases and problems like hair-shedding.”