TANUVAS to issue applications from Monday
The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will start issuing applications for B.V.Sc and AH and B. Tech. courses from 10 a.m. on September 12 till 5 p.m. on September 26. The Chairman of Admissions Committee (UG) said aspirants could log on to https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in for online applications, guidelines, and details on seats reserved for non-resident Indians, wards of NRIs and NRI- sponsored candidates and foreign nationals.