TANUVAS to issue applications from Monday

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 21:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will start issuing applications for B.V.Sc and AH and B. Tech. courses from 10 a.m. on September 12 till 5 p.m. on September 26. The Chairman of Admissions Committee (UG) said aspirants could log on to https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in for online applications, guidelines, and details on seats reserved for non-resident Indians, wards of NRIs and NRI- sponsored candidates and foreign nationals.

