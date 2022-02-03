TANUVAS releases merit list for ‘21-22

Chennai

Topper has scored a cut off of 199.7 in Class-XII

Poorva Sri. N of Coimbatore, has topped the merit list of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) with a cut-off marks of 199.710. She has applied for BVSc (academic stream). Dheeraj. S of Tiruppur, who also scored 199.710, has been placed second.

TANUVAS uses Class- XII marks for admission.

Among the candidates who have applied for B-Tech (Food Technology/Poultry Technology/Dairy Technology), Jenifer. R.S from Kanniyakumari, with 197.215 marks, has been declared the topper.

The University released the provisional merit list of candidates for the academic year 2021-2022 on Wednesday.

The merit list of eligible candidates is available on the University website www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in.

It has said the details of offline/online counselling schedule would be announced shortly.