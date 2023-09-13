ADVERTISEMENT

Tanuvas organises workshop on blended learning programme

September 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The decision to launch a blended-learning ecosystem was taken at an international conference held in New Delhi in March

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) conducted workshop on blended learning.

The decision to launch a blended-learning ecosystem was taken at an international conference held in New Delhi in March, said Sudeep Marawha, Head and Principal Investigator of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI), that had initiated the programme.

The project will allow the university to collaborate with international veterinary institutes to provide digital content and courses, said Ayush Arora, programme manager, Project Management Unit - Resilient Agricultural Education System, ICAR-IASRI. Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar urged the faculty and students to capitalise on the platform to improve learning outcomes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We initiated this programme during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the learning outcome has been good. In person and online teaching are complementary. Today’s workshop was an eye-opener for students and faculty,” said S. Mohan, controller of examination at the University and single point contact for BLP.

The existing online platforms in India do not offer agriculture courses, Mr. Mohan explained, and added that, “Our subjects are exclusive, and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is also part of it. We have an e-learning portal and developed content in 2013-14.”

But in the current project the staff will develop content, audio, and video for a subject. “Thus, when an operation is performed, the lesson will be online,” Mr. Mohan said. As many as 100 faculties and students from various constituent colleges of Tanuvas participated in the workshop. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US