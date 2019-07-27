Tanuvas: no govt. school student among top 15

None of the top 15 students who got admission into the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.VSc and AH) programme at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) through counselling here on Friday, were from a government school.

Many among the toppers were students who completed Plus Two a year or two before and tried improving their National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) score by attending coaching classes in a bid to get admission to medical colleges. The top three students who got admissions on Friday confirmed that they had completed Plus Two earlier.

K. Gowtham from Tiruvannamalai district, the first student to secure admission, said that he finished Plus Two in 2017. “I attempted NEET twice. Since I could not make it to medical college, I am opting for Tanuvas now,” he said.

When asked if any of them studied Plus Two in a government school, all the 15 students answered in the negative. One said that he was from a government-aided school. P. Kavin Kumar, the eleventh student to get admission, who is the son of a fruit seller, studied in Komarappa Sengunthar Higher Secondary School in Erode district. “I did not appear for NEET as I was not interested in MBBS. I only wanted to pursue veterinary science since I loved animals,” he said.

Of the 15 toppers, six were first generation graduates. Of the 306 B.Vsc and AH seats available in four government colleges coming under Tanuvas, counselling was over for 38 seats reserved for vocational stream and special categories. The remaining seats were filled on Friday. Toppers predominantly chose Madras Veterinary College.

Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Animal Husbandry, and K. Gopal, principal secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Departments, attended the counselling. The Minister said that innumerous job and higher education opportunities were available in India and abroad for students of Tanuvas. C. Balakrishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Tanuvas, highlighted how the number of applicants to Tanuvas was seeing a steady increase every year.