TANUVAS merit list to be released on Wednesday

26,459 aspirants have applied for 580 seats at the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University

The merit list for admission to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, for its BVSc and AH and B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2021-22, will be released on Wednesday.

The provisional list of eligible candidates would be available on the university website, www.tanuvas.ac.in or www2.tanuvas.ac.in. A University press release said the details for the offline/online counselling schedule would be announced shortly.

A total of 26,898 candidates have applied for the 580 seats of which 26,459 have been found eligible. As many as 21, 899 candidates have applied for BVSc and AH (Academic) and 245 candidates for BVSc and AH (Vocational). A total of 480 seats are available in the branch.

For B Tech – (Food Technology / Poultry Technology / Dairy Technology)4,315 of the 4,410 who applied have been found eligible. There are 100 seats in B. Tech branches.