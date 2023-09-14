HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TANUVAS hosts meet on millets at College of Food and Dairy Technology

Walkathon and cuisine contest to be held on Friday

September 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 500 participants from across the world, including around 200 faculty and students from the country, participated in a two-day national conference on millets organised by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. 

The conference that was inaugurated on Thursday is being held in the College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduvalli. India is the largest producer of millets followed by Niger and China, said K.N. Selvakumar, University Vice-Chancellor. Millets are cultivated in over 120 countries currently and for over half a billion people across Asia and Africa they are the traditional food. The World Food Programme estimates that 1.2 billion people across the world consume millets as part of their diet.

Though rural Indians had traditionally grown and consumed them, their health benefits gained popularity in the recent years, he said.

While the Indian government was promoting millet production as part of its National Food Security Mission, the United Nations had also declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet.  The Vice-Chancellor said TANUVAS had a patent for millet ice cream. Though millets were extensively used in animal feed, science and technology could explore much more in the field of millets, he added. 

N. Kumaravelu, Dean, urged the participants to create a strategy to effectively promote millet-based food products through the college. Director of Thanjavur-based National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management V. Palanimuthu spoke on millet processing, adding that the small millet with its high micro-nutrient content is the vehicle to mitigate the hidden hunger, which is micronutrient deficiency. 

On the occasion, the dignitaries released a compendium comprising 40 research papers and 86 abstracts for posters. The southern region of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will organise a walkathon and millet cuisine contest in the college on Friday.

Related Topics

higher education / food security / animal science / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.