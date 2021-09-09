Tanuvas begins UG admissions from today

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 01:23 IST

Admissions will close on October 8

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) will open the admission process from Thursday for undergraduate programmes — B.VSc.; B.Tech (food technology); B. Tech (dairy technology); and B. Tech (poultry technology) for the academic year 2021-22.

The process will begin at 10 a.m. on September 9 and end at 6 p.m. on October 8.

NRI candidates/wards of NRIs/NRI-sponsored and foreign national candidates should submit their applications online.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidates must fill and upload the necessary documents and certificates, and pay the prescribed fees as specified by the university on the website.

Prospectus, eligibility and mode of selection and other details are available at www.tanuvas.ac.in and www2.tanuvas.ac.in