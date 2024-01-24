TANTRANSCO terminates contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore

January 24, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has terminated a ₹224.29 crore (including GST) contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for establishment of 400/230-110 kV Air Insulated Substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore.

In a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday, BGR said that in a letter dated January 11, TANTRANSCO terminated the contract, citing poor progress of work as the reason.

On January 9, 2020, BGR said it has secured the order from TANTRANSCO for design, detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the substation with associated auto transformers, bus reactors, switchgear, accessories, control and relay panels, substation automation system, control room, and complete civil works in Tamil Nadu on a total turnkey contract basis.

The contract completion period is 18 months, it had said.

