ADVERTISEMENT

TANTRANSCO terminates contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore

January 24, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has terminated a ₹224.29 crore (including GST) contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for establishment of 400/230-110 kV Air Insulated Substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore.

In a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday, BGR said that in a letter dated January 11, TANTRANSCO terminated the contract, citing poor progress of work as the reason.

On January 9, 2020, BGR said it has secured the order from TANTRANSCO for design, detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the substation with associated auto transformers, bus reactors, switchgear, accessories, control and relay panels, substation automation system, control room, and complete civil works in Tamil Nadu on a total turnkey contract basis.

The contract completion period is 18 months, it had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US