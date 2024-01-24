GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TANTRANSCO terminates contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore

January 24, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has terminated a ₹224.29 crore (including GST) contract awarded to BGR Energy Systems for establishment of 400/230-110 kV Air Insulated Substation at Edayarpalayam in Coimbatore.

In a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday, BGR said that in a letter dated January 11, TANTRANSCO terminated the contract, citing poor progress of work as the reason.

On January 9, 2020, BGR said it has secured the order from TANTRANSCO for design, detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the substation with associated auto transformers, bus reactors, switchgear, accessories, control and relay panels, substation automation system, control room, and complete civil works in Tamil Nadu on a total turnkey contract basis.

The contract completion period is 18 months, it had said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.