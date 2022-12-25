ADVERTISEMENT

TANTRANSCO plans to install bird guards to curb tripping

December 25, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘Arrival of unusually high numbers of “foreign birds” (Pelican-Kuzhaikada) during morning or early evening hours on the stretch caused the tripping’

Sanjay Vijayakumar

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has said that the majority of tripping on the Kudankulam-Tuticorin feeder line was caused by “migratory birds” (Pelicans), and it was planning to install bird guards to curb the issue.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India, which runs the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) had pointed out frequent tripping on the feeder line. It wrote to the Southern Regional Power Committee stating that the line had tripped 21 times between September 2021 and November 2022, and sought firm action from the TANTRANSCO to control the problem. In its response, the TANTRANSCO pointed out that the 230 KV-feeder line from Tuticorin to Kudankulam was 124 km long, of which the stretch from the 8th km to the 18th km was along the Korampallam lake — the biggest waterbody in Tuticorin. It said nearly seven incidents of tripping had occurred from September to November 2022.

It said the arrival of unusually high numbers of “foreign birds” (Pelican-Kuzhaikada) during morning or early evening hours on the stretch caused the tripping. The transmission utility said it had placed the order for bird guards and would install them before the next migratory season. It proposed to fix the guards in the towers of two critical feeders from Tuticorin to Kudankulam and Arumuganeri to Pudur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US