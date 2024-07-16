TANTEA must take over Manjolai tea estates: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan, who was accompanied by May 17 Movement leader Thirumurugan Gandhi, on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government must take over the administration of tea estates in Manjolai under Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) to make sure that the workers were not evicted from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was unfair that people who had worked in those tea estates, a majority of whom were from Scheduled Castes, for more than four generations and helped build the tea estates were being sent away without being given a fair compensation by Bombay-Burmah Trading Corporation, owners of the tea plantations which had ceased operations.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Thirumalavan said the government must intervene in the issue to render justice to the tea estate workers. “The estates can be handed over to another company or the government can take it over and keep it running. The workers who have been there for four generations should not be evicted without compensation. It is exploitation and injustice. The Tamil Nadu government must intervene and consider the demands of the workers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there were many precedents regarding compensation given to the workers.

“TANTEA can take over the tea estates and ensure that workers stay there and continue to work. That the establishment is spread over more than 8,000 acres and world class tea is being produced is a result of the hard work of the workers,” he said.

He further said the government must get involved in talks to make sure that the compensation from Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation included half an acre land to build their houses and to continue agriculture in the plains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.