GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TANTEA must take over Manjolai tea estates: Thirumavalavan

It is unfair that people who had worked in the tea estates for more than four generations and helped build the establishment, are being sent away without a fair compensation, says VCK leader

Published - July 16, 2024 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan, who was accompanied by May 17 Movement leader Thirumurugan Gandhi, on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu government must take over the administration of tea estates in Manjolai under Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) to make sure that the workers were not evicted from there.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was unfair that people who had worked in those tea estates, a majority of whom were from Scheduled Castes, for more than four generations and helped build the tea estates were being sent away without being given a fair compensation by Bombay-Burmah Trading Corporation, owners of the tea plantations which had ceased operations.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Thirumalavan said the government must intervene in the issue to render justice to the tea estate workers. “The estates can be handed over to another company or the government can take it over and keep it running. The workers who have been there for four generations should not be evicted without compensation. It is exploitation and injustice. The Tamil Nadu government must intervene and consider the demands of the workers,” he said.

He said there were many precedents regarding compensation given to the workers.

“TANTEA can take over the tea estates and ensure that workers stay there and continue to work. That the establishment is spread over more than 8,000 acres and world class tea is being produced is a result of the hard work of the workers,” he said.

He further said the government must get involved in talks to make sure that the compensation from Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation included half an acre land to build their houses and to continue agriculture in the plains.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.