TANSIM to help startups with branding and launching new products

Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan will launch the initiative

Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) has come out with two new initiatives – a StartupTN BrandLabs and StartupTN Launchpad. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) T.M. Anbarasan will be formally launching the initiatives this week.

StartupTN BrandLabs will be a community-based forum comprising successful entrepreneurs, emerging startups at various stages and aspirants including students to learn and unlearn all about marketing and branding. StartupTN Launchpad will help startups to launch their products and services that serve as a platform to build a brand and scale up to the next level without having to spend heavily on it during their early days.

“Branding is the winning proposition for any company and is a blended skill of both arts and science. Most entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu have been traditionally maintaining a low key culture in branding their products or services, TANSIM Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said.

“The TN BrandLabs will be a knowledge and networking forum with branding experts from across the world and startup companies to continuously interact and evolve path breaking branding strategies,” he said.

This branding guidance programme will be a community driven forum that is powered by TANSIM for emerging startups to gain initial market traction. It is aimed at helping Tamil Nadu-based startups to take their brands to the national and international arena.

A statement from TANSIM mentioned that aspiring startups which intend to make use of this platform can fill the details in the application form online under the StartupTN Launchpad section at www.startuptn.in.