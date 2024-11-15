TANSA wants CM Stalin to spell out his government’s stand on key demands

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has petitioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to spell out his government’s stand on the DMK’s election promises on the old pension scheme, the periodic surrender of earned leave for encashment, and filling of vacancies in the government service, among others.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, TANSA office-bearers recalled the Chief Minister’s assurance that all of the DMK’s election promises would be kept and said the government’s statements had led the employees and teachers to assume that they would not be fulfilled.

“Moreover, when administrators are refusing to fulfill the reasonable demands, government employees and teachers are being forced to adopt steps permitted in the Constitution and democracy,” the representation said.

Government statements were being drafted in such a manner as to avoid any mention of the DMK’s promise to restore the old pension scheme, they said. The suspension of the periodic surrender of earned leave for encashment should be seen in this context, they added.

The representation referred to the statements made by various political leaders on the Chief Minister’s reported remarks at a review meeting on the restoration of the old pension scheme and other demands that required money for implementation.