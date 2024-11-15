 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TANSA wants CM Stalin to spell out his government’s stand on key demands

In a representation, the TANSA recalls the Chief Minister’s assurance that all of the DMK’s election promises would be kept and points out that the government’s statements have led the employees and teachers to assume that they will not be fulfilled

Published - November 15, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the TANSA has said government statements are being drafted in such a manner as to avoid any mention of the DMK’s promise to restore the old pension scheme. 

In a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the TANSA has said government statements are being drafted in such a manner as to avoid any mention of the DMK’s promise to restore the old pension scheme.  | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has petitioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to spell out his government’s stand on the DMK’s election promises on the old pension scheme, the periodic surrender of earned leave for encashment, and filling of vacancies in the government service, among others.

In a representation to the Chief Minister, TANSA office-bearers recalled the Chief Minister’s assurance that all of the DMK’s election promises would be kept and said the government’s statements had led the employees and teachers to assume that they would not be fulfilled.

“Moreover, when administrators are refusing to fulfill the reasonable demands, government employees and teachers are being forced to adopt steps permitted in the Constitution and democracy,” the representation said.

Government statements were being drafted in such a manner as to avoid any mention of the DMK’s promise to restore the old pension scheme, they said. The suspension of the periodic surrender of earned leave for encashment should be seen in this context, they added.

The representation referred to the statements made by various political leaders on the Chief Minister’s reported remarks at a review meeting on the restoration of the old pension scheme and other demands that required money for implementation.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.