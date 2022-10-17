The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for State government employees, with effect from July 1 this year. In a representation, TANSA, represented by its president G. Venkatesan, secretary S. Harishankar, joint secretaries R. Lenin and A. Jeevan and treasurer S. Prabha, said the recent rise in prices had become a financial burden on government employees and teachers.
TANSA appeals to CM for hike in dearness allowance
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.