TANSA appeals to CM for hike in dearness allowance

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for State government employees, with effect from July 1 this year. In a representation, TANSA, represented by its president G. Venkatesan, secretary S. Harishankar, joint secretaries R. Lenin and A. Jeevan and treasurer S. Prabha, said the recent rise in prices had become a financial burden on government employees and teachers.