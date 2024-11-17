TANSA against allotting houses meant for government employees to others

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has submitted a representation to the Chief Minister against allotment of rental housing units in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) tenements meant for government employees to others. They further sought to cancel those allotments.

In their representation, TANSA office-bearers contended that TNHB rental housing units were being allotted to others, when several government employees were being wait-listed for allotment in the tenements originally meant for them.

They further sought to reserve 25% of the allotment in the tenements being constructed in Tod-hunter Nagar in Saidapet for government employees, exclusively for staff working in the Secretariat as a special case.

The representation charged that in the “guise of general pool”, allotment was being made to “political functionaries of the ruling parties” and it severely affected government employees, who have been wait-listed for over 10 years now. They further charged that such general pool allottees were “refusing to vacate the houses for multiple generations.”

“It is learnt that one of the employees association has moved the Madras High Court over how this practice was affecting the government employees and that the court has directed against allotting housing units meant for government employees to those in the general pool,” the association said.

Citing the delay in allotment in the newly-constructed TNHB tenements in Tod-hunter Nagar in Saidapet for government employees for over eight months now, TANSA office-bearers contended that it led to suspicion whether attempts were underway to allot them to those from the general pool.

