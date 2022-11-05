Tanker lorry rams parked trailer at Walajah near Ranipet

The Hindu Bureau RANIPET
November 05, 2022 20:58 IST

The damaged tanker lorry on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A fully-loaded LPG tanker lorry rammed the trailer of another lorry parked along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH48) at Walajah near Ranipet on Saturday.

Around 10.30 a.m., the tanker lorry from Bengaluru was heading to Chennai when it rammed the empty trailer of another lorry that was parked along the road after it had broken down. The stationary vehicle’s driver S. Kumar, 53, was standing some distance away when the incident happened. In the impact, portions of both vehicles were badly damaged.

The driver of the tanker lorry A. Jude, 57, escaped with minor injuries. A case has been registered by the Walajah town police.

