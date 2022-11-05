Tamil Nadu

Tanker lorry rams parked trailer at Walajah near Ranipet

The damaged tanker lorry on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Saturday.

The damaged tanker lorry on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A fully-loaded LPG tanker lorry rammed the trailer of another lorry parked along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH48) at Walajah near Ranipet on Saturday.

Around 10.30 a.m., the tanker lorry from Bengaluru was heading to Chennai when it rammed the empty trailer of another lorry that was parked along the road after it had broken down. The stationary vehicle’s driver S. Kumar, 53, was standing some distance away when the incident happened. In the impact, portions of both vehicles were badly damaged.

The driver of the tanker lorry A. Jude, 57, escaped with minor injuries. A case has been registered by the Walajah town police.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2022 9:00:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tanker-lorry-hits-parked-trailer-at-walajah-near-ranipet/article66099888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY