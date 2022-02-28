TANKER Foundation’s unit gets additional dialysis machine

More persons in need of dialysis can benefit

A new haemodialysis machine was donated to the dialysis unit run by Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER) at Valluvarkottam here by Sri Ramachandra Trust and Mangal Tirth Estate Ltd. recently.

A release by the foundation said the unit, run with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Rotary Club of Madurai East, has 18 dialysis units.

Latha A. Kumara swami, managing trustee of the foundation, said that the new machine will help the unit cater to more persons in need of dialysis. She said that the foundation, through its 12 units across the State, has so far done more than four lakh free and subsidised dialysis with the support of many donors.

N. Ramachandran of Sri Ramachandra Trust and M. Balasubramaniam of Mangal Tirth Estate Ltd. inaugurated the new machine and promised to help the foundation in future.