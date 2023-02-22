Tanker Foundation’s dialysis unit gets RO plant

February 22, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary Tanker Dialysis Unit has installed a reverse osmosis plant at the Ambattur Rotary Hospital here.

It was donated by ICICI Foundation and the zonal head of the bank Aarthi Kannan inaugurated it. Four cots for other Tanker dialysis units were also received. The total cost of the donations is worth over ₹40 lakh.

Tanker Foundation’s managing trustee Latha A. Kumaraswami said the non-profit organisation had so far done more than five lakh free and subsidised dialysis through 14 centres. Several organisations, including the CM’s Health Insurance Scheme, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Rotary Clubs, FreeMasons and Round Table have donated to the foundation, she said.

It had reached out to 192 lakh people and over 37,734 people had been screened for kidney diseases through 1,341 awareness programmes. The organisation had borne ₹4 crore worth medications and investigation costs.