TANKER dialysis centre gets new machine

February 17, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A new haemodialysis machine was inaugurated at TANKER (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation’s dialysis unit in Ambattur on Saturday.

According to a press release, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd donated the dialysis machine and three defibrillators. Clement Williams, senior vice president-FIG and Pawan Soni, chief manager-CSR, inaugurated the machine at the unit. This Ambattur unit — The Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Rotary TANKER Dialysis unit — is supported by Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, the CMCHIS and donors. 

TANKER runs 14 dialysis units — 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore and Tirupur. Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation was present.

CONNECT WITH US