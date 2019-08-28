Tank-like structure, pipeline unearthed in Keezhadi

After wall structures and ring well, the State Department of Archaeology has found a tank-like brick structure and terracotta pipelines during the excavation at Keezhadi.

The structures were found at different trenches spread across a sprawling area. “Major structures have been found in the fifth phase of the excavation here. However, a clear picture on what kind of structures they are can be arrived at only after concluding whether these structures were interconnected,” an official said.

The first success for the State Department of Archaeology was finding a wall structure just days after it began the excavation on June 13. The brick-mud wall structure ran nearly 15 metres at the south west area of the present site of excavation. Close to the lengthy wall structure, a brick channel was found. It was a concealed channel, constructed using brick and mud. Next to the channel, the officials found a terracotta ring well a few days ago. “Some 15 metres away from the ring well, we have now found the tank-like structure, the rectangular tank, of four feet by three feet with one-metre depth, also has its bottom lined with bricks,” the official said.

“It could have been a storage tank. But it is not yet clear for what purpose it was used,” the official added.

On the north-eastern corner, the officials found a terracotta pipeline. “All these structures have been found scattered across the site. Only further excavation can reveal a clear picture about the utility of the structures,” the official said.