January 03, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated January 04, 2024 02:56 am IST - TIRUCHI:

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (Tangedco) ambitious plan of establishing solar power parks across the State including Tiruchi, Karur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur hangs in the balance due to delay in identifying lands.

Shortly after the DMK government assumed office in 2021, then Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji announced that the government would give a fillip to produce solar power by tapping sunlight, which is abundant in almost all districts of the State. He had said that 2,000 MW would be produced in the initial phase. To achieve the target solar parks would be established in every district with an installed capacity of 50 MW each. The Minister had also announced that the first solar park would come up in Tiruvarur district.

The Tangedco, the nodal agency, subsequently initiated proposals, thereby asking the Collectors of the districts to identify at least 200 acres of land. In Tiruchi district the Tangedco sent a proposal to allot suitable lands for the project. The officials subsequently visited a few sites in Manapparai and Vaiyampatti.

In Tiruvarur district too, the Tangedco has not made the expected progress in land acquisition. It could so far identify about 100 acres as against 200 acres. Similar is the situation in Perambalur district. The officials zeroed in on a large tract of land at Karai near Padalur to set up the park. However, there has been no progress in allocation of lands.

“We continue to make efforts to identify lands. The revenue officials have clear knowledge about the availability of government lands under various categories. But, we get poor cooperation from them. They are reluctant to reveal the available lands,” said a senior Tangedco official, who wished not to be quoted.

The official added that land was a prerequisite for solar power parks. There were issues in identifying 200 acres in a place. In such a scenario, it was ready to settle with 75 acres to 100 acres in one or two places. The land acquisition was not possible without the support of revenue officials. “Going by the present pace of land acquisition, it is not possible to set up the park in the near future,” he added.

