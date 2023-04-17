Tangedco’s mines wing to be merged with its coal wing in Tamil Nadu

April 17, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Energy Department policy note for 2023-24, recently tabled in the Assembly, has proposed to merge Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd’s. (Tangedco) Mines wing with its Coal wing.

As the existing Mines wing is looking after the linkages of the coal companies for the upcoming Thermal Power Projects, to reduce the expenditure and to have better control of coal for both existing and upcoming Thermal Power Stations, it is proposed to merge Mines wing with Coal wing, says the note.

The works relating to the development of mines shall also be looked after by the Coal wing, it adds.

Tangedco has been participating in the coal mines auction by the Union Ministry of Coal, in order to meet the domestic coal requirement for its upcoming Thermal Power Projects as well existing thermal power projects, the note says.

Tangedco currently has a thermal power capacity of 4,320 MW.

Another 4,100 MW of projects is likely to be added to the State’s grid in the next two years, as per the note.

This include ongoing projects of North Chennai Thermal Power Projects Stage-III of 800 MW, Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project (2 x 660 MW), Udangudi Thermal Power Project–StageI (2x 660 MW) and Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project (1 x 660 MW).

The Union Ministry of Coal allocated the Chandrabila Coal Block in Odisha with reserve capacity of 896 Million Tonnes to Tangedco on February 24, 2016 for meeting domestic coal requirement of upcoming Ennore SEZ, Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion (1X660 MW) and Udangudi Stage-I projects, the note says.

Tonexpedite the development of the Chandrabila coal block (non-forest area only), a tender has been invited for the selection of Mine Developer and Operator, the note says.

The Standing Linkage Committee of Union Ministry of Coal has recommended for grant of Bridge Linkage (temporary/ short term coal linkage) for upcoming 3,300 MW Thermal Plants at Ennore SEZ, Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion and Udangudi from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) till commencement of coal production from Chandrabila Coal Block allocated to Tangedco, it adds.