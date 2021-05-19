Tamil Nadu

Tangedco's losses narrow to ₹11,964.93 crore in FY20

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited’s losses have come down to about ₹11,964.93 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020, from ₹12,623.41 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019.

The state power utility’s revenue from operations increased marginally by about 2.46% to ₹56,295.39 crore in FY20 from ₹54,945.03 crore in FY19.

Tangedco’s other income increased to ₹8,881.71 crore in FY2020 from ₹6,721.70 crore in FY2019.

Its cost of power purchase increased to ₹47,145.89 crore in FY20 from ₹44,178.31 in FY19, while cost of power generation declined to ₹8,267.41 crore from ₹9,431.70 crore.

Tangedco’s finance costs increased about 13.4% to ₹9,356.48 crore in FY20 from ₹8,248.19 crore in FY19.

Its total expenses increased to ₹77,142.03 crore in FY20 from ₹74,290.15 crore in FY2019.

Tangedco’s borrowings stood at about ₹1.07 lakh crore as of March 2020.

Its trade payables increased about 21.2% to ₹52,964.18 crore as of March 2020 from ₹43,715.92 crore as on March 2019.

Tangedco’s financials

FY2020 (in ₹ crore)

FY 2019 (in ₹ crore)

Revenue from operations

56,295.39

54,945.03

Total Revenue

65,177.10

61,666.73

Cost of Power Purchase

47,145.89

44,178.31

Cost of Power Generation

8,267.41

9,431.70

Total expense

77,142.03

74,290.15

Losses

11,964.93

12,623.41

