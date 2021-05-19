Tangedco’s losses narrow to ₹11,964.93 crore in FY20

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited’s losses have come down to about ₹11,964.93 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020, from ₹12,623.41 crore for the year ended March 31, 2019.
The state power utility’s revenue from operations increased marginally by about 2.46% to ₹56,295.39 crore in FY20 from ₹54,945.03 crore in FY19.
Tangedco’s other income increased to ₹8,881.71 crore in FY2020 from ₹6,721.70 crore in FY2019.
Its cost of power purchase increased to ₹47,145.89 crore in FY20 from ₹44,178.31 in FY19, while cost of power generation declined to ₹8,267.41 crore from ₹9,431.70 crore.
Tangedco’s finance costs increased about 13.4% to ₹9,356.48 crore in FY20 from ₹8,248.19 crore in FY19.
Its total expenses increased to ₹77,142.03 crore in FY20 from ₹74,290.15 crore in FY2019.
Tangedco’s borrowings stood at about ₹1.07 lakh crore as of March 2020.
Its trade payables increased about 21.2% to ₹52,964.18 crore as of March 2020 from ₹43,715.92 crore as on March 2019.
Tangedco’s financials
FY2020 (in ₹ crore)
FY 2019 (in ₹ crore)
Revenue from operations
56,295.39
54,945.03
Total Revenue
65,177.10
61,666.73
Cost of Power Purchase
47,145.89
44,178.31
Cost of Power Generation
8,267.41
9,431.70
Total expense
77,142.03
74,290.15
Losses
11,964.93
12,623.41