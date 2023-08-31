ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco yet to implement reduced tariff for EV charging stations

August 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tangedco’s field level officials are stating that the software is yet to be updated, says a firm director

The Hindu Bureau

An Electric Vehicle battery charging point at Taramani. File

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is yet to implement the reduced tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, said K.P. Karthikeyan, CEO and Director of Zeon Electric Private Limited, which installs EV chargers at public locations.

Earlier, the electric chargers were levied commercial tariff which saw a steep increase in September last year, he pointed out.

Based on representations, the tariff for the charging stations were reduced from July 1 this year, Mr. Karthikeyan said.

As per the tariff order approved by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) effective from July 1, the energy charges for the time slot between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. was fixed at ₹6 per unit and fixed charge was ₹75 per kilowatt per month. Earlier, energy charges of ₹12 per unit and fixed charges of ₹300 per kilowatt per month were levied during evening peak hours.

Mr. Karthikeyan said Tangedco’s field level officials were stating that the software was not updated to reflect the reduced tariff. He spoke about the challenges in setting charging infrastructure at a media workshop on e-mobility organised by Climate Trends and The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) India on Thursday in Chennai.

Speaking at the workshop, D.R. Dharamraj, Additional Secretary, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India, pointed out various challenges in private operators shifting to electric buses including the high cost of vehicles.

He called for measures like tax exemption, exemption from tolls and loans at cheaper rates and longer tenure.

Thirupathy Mahalincam, Head of Operations of FastTrack, pointed out that the incentive offered by the State government was less than expected and fleet owners were reluctant to shift to EVs and preferred to go for CNG vehicles.

