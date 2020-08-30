Tangedco worker makes Koomapatti police station ‘powerless’ for two hours

As police refuse to return vehicle, contract staff cuts power supply

In a bizarre incident, power supply to Koomapatti police station here was cut for nearly two hours on Thursday night after the police refused to entertain a request to return a two-wheeler seized from a Tangedco contract employee for multiple violations

When a team of police personnel from Koomapatti police station was conducting vehicle check near Moolakkarai junction, it intercepted a two-wheeler for triple riding.

“Upon enquiry, it was found that the riders had no document for the vehicle. Neither were they wearing helmets, nor masks,” a police officer said.

The vehicle did not have a number plate on the front side and the rear side number plate had partial registration number details. The riders did not have registration certificate and insurance for the vehicle. Similarly, the rider did not have a valid driving license.

“To top it, the riders could not give proper details of the owner of the vehicle. All that they said was that their contractor had given them the vehicle for official usage,” the officer said.

The police had seized the vehicle and took it to the station. “No case could be immediately registered as the vehicle did not have registration number,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a Tangedco assistant engineer from Koomapatti called the police with a request to release the vehicle. The police told him that they could oblige provided the documents of the vehicle were produced.

Around 8.15 p.m. the power to the police station was snapped. Initially, the police thought that there was a power disruption. However, later they realized that the power cut was an act of revenge.

The issue was escalated to the district Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, who drew the attention of the district Collector, R. Kannan. Consequently, the power was restored two hours later.

“We have sent a report on the incident seeking departmental action against the erring worker,” the Superintendent of Police said.