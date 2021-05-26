Tangedco warns local officials

Power utility asks them to act on complaints from consumers

One of the foremost complaints among the electricity consumers is that “local officials are not responding properly” to power cut in their areas.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has taken a serious view of this issue and has directed the local officials in the rank of Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) to not only attend to calls, irrespective of their timing, but also be courteous to the public.

A senior official of Tangedco said based on the several complaints received from various parts of the city, the Electricity Minister and Chairman and Managing Director, during a review meeting, directed the Chief Engineers to advise the Superintending Engineers (SEs) to give strict instructions down the line of the official machinery to be prompt in attending to calls from consumers.

The local officials have also been asked not to pass any unnecessary comments to the public as the conversation could be recorded and posted on the social media.

The official said letters from the CE offices of north and south had been sent to the local officials.

They have been told that strict action would be taken if they fail to act on the complaints received from the consumers.