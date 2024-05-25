TANGEDCO to implement PM-KUSUM scheme to encourage solar powered pumpsets in agricultural sector

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has issued new guidelines to implement the PM - KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme to encourage farmers to instal solar energy-powered pumpsets.

According to details shared by the TANGEDCO, the plan is to implement the scheme for 5,000 agriculture pumpsets in the State. The solar panel can be twice the capacity of contracted load. The identified agri service connection will have an unidirectional meter for measuring the gross generation from the solar plant and a bi-directional meter to record the import of power from the grid and the export to the grid.

The feeders covering the agricultural services under this scheme will provide 24 hours of power supply abnd three phase during solar hours and the farmer will use the solar energy generated for the motor and pump.

The State and the Central governments will together give 60 % of the cost of the project as subsidy and the farmer will have to bear 40 % of the cost. The TANGEDCO will be a guarantor for loans taken by the farmers to meet this cost.

According to the Tangedco guidelines issued on May 3 this year, the farmers will get 0.50 paisa/ unit as “incentive” for the net energy supplied to the grid and according to Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) guidelines, this will be maximum ₹3,000 per annum for a 7.5 HP pump and 11 KW solar panel. The Tangedco will pay the bank ₹2.28 / unit for the loan period for the gross energy realised. The scheme shall be kept open for receipt of applications for three months.

According to a pumpset manufacturer in Coimbatore, this scheme will not be attractive to farmers as the incentive given is less.

Venkatachalamoorthy, a farmer at Madukkarai, says the Tangedco should strengthen the electricity infrastructure to supply power without voltage fluctuations before implementing such scheme. The PM-KUSUM scheme should be promoted among farmers who are paying amount under Tatkal scheme to get power connection, he said.

Kandasamy of Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangham says there are many farmers who are operating generator sets and they will be benefit from the solar energy scheme. Its details should be shared widely with the farmers. Further, it should have been promoted during the summer months when farmers will use the pumpsets more, he said.

