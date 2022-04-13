Tangedco should keep in mind public interest while erecting transformer infrastructure: Ombudsman

Electricity Ombudsman asked Tangedco to follow procedures keeping in mind practical considerations while erecting transformers. File photo | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

April 13, 2022

S. Devarajan, Electricity Ombudsman, has told Tamil Nadu Generation And Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to bear in mind the interest of the public and not to follow the procedures without practical consideration while erecting infrastructure for transformers.

His observation comes in a case were S.Sadasivam, CLRI Nagar, Neelankarai sought to shift the exiting transformer erected in front of his plot to some other place. In his petition, Mr. Sadasivam said because of the space taken up by the transformer, he is constrained to fully develop the house site like other residents in the area.

The transformer was erected 10 years before, public utility spaces were available on the 1st Main Road and some other parts of the CLRI Nagar Layout and too many street blind ends were also available if these were considered at the time of erection, the problem would have not emerged, he added.

In its reply, the Tangedco said it is empowered to provide Distribution Network in the public places as per the Indian Telegraph Act. Further, it stated that as per Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code, the cost of shifting service / line, Structure and equipment shall be borne by the consumer.

The Ombudsman noted that in the case in hand the distribution transformer structure, pillar boxes have been erected covering major portion of the frontage of the plot which is blocking the approach to the plot.

The present issue would not have occurred, had Tangedco erected the structure at one end of the plot at the initial stage itself. The Tangedco should ensure execution of the work without affecting the common public, he noted.

However, the Ombudsman ruled that as per rules the cost of shifting service / line shall be borne by the consumer under the Deposit Contribution Work as per the Supply Code regulations. The consumer shall pay the estimated cost of shifting in advance in full and the shifting work will be taken up only after the payment is made, he added.