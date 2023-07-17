Tangedco seeks pan-India joint study to plan transmission for renewable energy

July 17, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has sought a comprehensive all-India joint study, involving all renewable energy-rich regions, for better planning the transmission schemes.

The State power utility has submitted its comments on the report published by the Central Electricity Authority on the transmission systems for integration of over 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

The report has estimated a cost of ₹2.44 lakh crore for the transmission schemes. In the southern region, it has proposed an Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) network expansion in Nizamabad, Medak, Rengareddy in Telangana and Bijapur in Karnataka at an estimated cost of ₹6,570 crore

The proposed plans for evacuation of renewable energy needs a detailed analysis and examination in terms of the economic and efficient system required for seamless evacuation of green power, Tangedco said.

To assess the actual transmission requirement, Central Transmission Utility of India Limited should conduct a detailed study, taking into consideration the State-wise generation capacity addition, Tangedco said. It should simulate scenario studies, duly offsetting the renewable energy capacities of regions due to the fact that renewable energy generators in one region have target beneficiaries in other regions and vice versa, which would lead to redundant transmission capacity addition.

Tangedco pointed out that it is evident from the report that there is adequate ISTS transmission capacity as on date to integrate 33,658 MW of renewable generation capacity. However, there is no plan detailed to utilise the surplus transmission capacity. The report has considered neither the capacities embedded in the State Transmission Utility network fully nor the net demand for each State. Tangedco said its transmission charges liability is 8.1% of the total national pool, according to the Sharing Regulations, 2020.

The tariff of the schemes developed for renewable energy is shared under the national component and Tangedco is liable to pay the charges in that ratio, it said. Tangedco sought to review the transmission schemes based on realistic assumptions and facts instead of creating redundant transmission assets at the cost of the State distribution companies and ultimately the consumers.

