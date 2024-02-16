Tangedco seeks indicative tariff for KKNPP units 3 and 4

February 16, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has sought an indicative tariff for the upcoming Unit III and Unit IV of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in order to finalise the quantum of electricity required by the State.

According to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which runs the KKNPP plant, Unit III and Unit IV are scheduled to be commissioned during December 2026 and August 2027, respectively. The tariff is yet to be communicated by the NPCIL, Tangedco said, in a letter to the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC).

It pointed out that in the previous SRPC meeting, the NPCIL had stated that it would convene a meeting to deliberate on the tariff and hold negotiations, if required. However, the meeting was yet to take place.

Tangedco recalled that it had requested the Union Ministry of Power in November 2023 to specify the allocation to the power utility and provide an indicative tariff at the earliest. The same was reiterated in a letter written by Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni to NPCIL chief B.C. Pathak, it said.

Tangedco sought a discussion on the issue during the upcoming commercial sub-committee of the SRPC.

In 2022, Tangedco requested the Union Ministry of Power to allocate 100% electricity from Units III and IV – 1,000 MW each – to Tamil Nadu. In its reply, the Ministry said that Tamil Nadu, being the home State, would be entitled to 50% power from the two units, along with a share in the 15% unallocated power.

Tamil Nadu has a share of 1,150 MW out of the 2,000 MW from Units I and II of KKNPP.