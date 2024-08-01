ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco seeks indicative tariff for KKNPP units 3, 4

Published - August 01, 2024 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Tangedco has sought an indicative tariff for the upcoming Unit 3 and 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP).

The two units are scheduled for commissioning in December 2026 and August 2027, the power utility noted.

In a recent letter to the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), Tangedco pointed out that several correspondences were made with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which runs the KKNPP plant, to provide the tentative tariff, plan the transmission system as well as the load generation balance report for Tamil Nadu.

However, no replies had been received so far. Firm allocation of power State-wise had not been intimated by the Union Ministry of Power, it added.

Tangedco requested the SRPC to take up the matter of indicative tariff and also firm allocation of power to States with the Ministry.

In 2022, Tangedco requested the Ministry to allocate 100% electricity from Units 3 and 4, with a capacity of 1,000 MW each, to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has a share of 1,150 MW out of the 2,000 MW from Units 1 and 2 of the KKNPP. Tamil Nadu has the highest electricity demand among the Southern States. Its power grid hit a new high, reaching a demand of 20,830 MW on May 2, and a new peak in daily consumption with the State using 454.32 million units (MU) on April 30.

