Tangedco received 192.67 lakh tonnes of domestic coal in 2022-23, the highest in the last 10 years

April 16, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) received 192.67 lakh tonnes of domestic coal during 2022-23, the highest quantum in the last 10 years, according to the Tamil Nadu Energy Department’s policy note for 2023-24. The note was recently tabled in the Assembly by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

The annual requirement of coal for Tangedco’s thermal power stations with the capacity of 4,320 MW at 85% Plant Load Factor is 223.4 lakh tonnes per annum, it notes. Indian coal is procured from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) through a fuel supply agreement (FSA) with a linkage of 195.63 lakh tonnes per annum and through a memorandum of understanding with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for 40 lakh tonnes per annum. The total quantum is 235.63 lakh tonnes per annum, says the note.

During 2022-23, the receipt of coal from MCL mines is 178.64 lakh tonnes, about 91% against the FSA, and the receipt from SCCL is about 14.03 lakh tonnes, it adds. The Union Ministry of Power issued guidelines for Tangedco to procure 21.94 lakh tonnes (7.3 lakh tonnes for each quarter) of imported coal for nine months during 2022-23. Based on the directions, Tangedco procured 6 lakh tonnes.

The State utility had executed an agreement with Coal India for procurement of 1.3 lakh tonnes of imported coal and procured only 0.7 lakh tonnes, the note adds. Therefore, Tangedco procured only 6.7 lakh tonnes of imported coal during 2022-23, though the Centre directed it to buy 21.94 lakh tonnes of imported coal. Given the cost of imported coal, Tangedco is taking steps to minimise its use, the note says.

Summer demand

So far this summer, Tamil Nadu has seen an all-time high peak power demand of 18,667 MW on April 12. The daily energy consumption has hit an all-time high of 400.881 million units (MUs) on April 13. The note states that the summer peak power demand is expected to rise in the range of 18,300 MW-18,500 MW, and the daily energy consumption is likely to increase in the range of 390 MUs-395 MUs during April and May.

Mr. Senthilbalaji has said measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply. As per the daily stock report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as of April 12, Tangedco’s thermal power stations had 33% of coal stock against their normative requirements. According to the CEA, a plant’s coal stock is shown as critical if it is less than 25% of the normative requirement. As of April 12, the North Chennai Thermal Power Station, with a capacity of 1,830 MW, had 14% of the coal stock against its normative requirement.

The CEA’s coal report cited less supply from MCL and noted that the Railways had to provide more rakes.