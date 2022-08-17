Tangedco proposes steep hike for electric crematorium

If approved the tariff would increase to ₹9.32 per unit from the existing ₹3.64 per unit

Tangedco has proposed a change of tariff category for electric crematorium of local bodies to Low Tension tariff II A from the existing Low Tension tariff I-A. If the proposal gets regulatory nod, then on an average rate of billing basis, the tariff would increase to ₹9.32 per unit from the existing tariff of ₹3.64 per unit.

In its petition filed with Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), the State power utility said electric crematoria of local bodies were being maintained through outsourcing and could be charged under LT tariff II A and sought reconsideration of the existing tariff category.

For Low Tension tariff II A category covering local bodies (street lights and overhead tanks), the proposed tariff increase on average rate of billing basis is ₹9.32 per unit from ₹7.14 per unit, as per the petition.

For the Low Tension tariff I-A, the proposed increase is only ₹5.95 per unit from ₹3.64 per unit. Electric crematorium was categorised under LT IA “consciously” by the regulators to offer concessional tariff to the public during the time of distress, experts said.

The proposed tariff hike for electric crematorium was a steep 156% (₹9.32 per unit from ₹3.64 per unit), whereas, for domestic IA category it was only 63%, they pointed out.