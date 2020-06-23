Tangedco opposes plea to extend last date for payment of power bill

CHENNAI

23 June 2020

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Tuesday opposed a plea to extend till July 31 the last date for payment of electricity consumption charges by domestic consumers across the State.

Appearing before Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy, Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian said the last date had been extended multiple times for consumers across the State, and it expired last on June 15.

He also told the court that 75% of domestic consumers had already paid the power charges.

Tangedco had extended the payment deadline till July 15 for consumers in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts alone, since the lockdown in these districts had been intensified till June 30. Now that the lockdown has been intensified in Madurai too, an appropriate decision would be taken at the earliest, he said.