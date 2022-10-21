Tangedco officials seek exclusive space for underground cables

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 00:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Any construction of storm-water drain project gives headache to the officials of Tangedco because of the damage the workers cause to the underground electricity lines.

The Greater Chennai Corporation having taken up a massive project under various schemes of Singara Chennai 2, Kosasthalaiyar and special projects fund, the maintenance staff of Tangedco have a tough job on hand in repairing the damaged power lines.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A senior official of Tangedco said unlike the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) contractors who systematically segregate the power lines, the contractors for the storm-water drain work just about remove the underground cable and dump it near the work site. Electricity having become a round-the-clock requirement for the residents any puncturing would result in the maintenance staff rushing to provide power supply any time of the day. Once the storm-water drain work was completed, the local official had to find space between the road and the drain to re-lay the cable underground. The best solution for this would be to allot a separate space at least along the arterial roads for the construction of a separate duct for the underground cables, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app