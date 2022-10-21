Tamil Nadu

Tangedco officials seek exclusive space for underground cables

Any construction of storm-water drain project gives headache to the officials of Tangedco because of the damage the workers cause to the underground electricity lines.

The Greater Chennai Corporation having taken up a massive project under various schemes of Singara Chennai 2, Kosasthalaiyar and special projects fund, the maintenance staff of Tangedco have a tough job on hand in repairing the damaged power lines.

A senior official of Tangedco said unlike the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) contractors who systematically segregate the power lines, the contractors for the storm-water drain work just about remove the underground cable and dump it near the work site. Electricity having become a round-the-clock requirement for the residents any puncturing would result in the maintenance staff rushing to provide power supply any time of the day. Once the storm-water drain work was completed, the local official had to find space between the road and the drain to re-lay the cable underground. The best solution for this would be to allot a separate space at least along the arterial roads for the construction of a separate duct for the underground cables, he added.


