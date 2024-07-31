Tangedco objects to proposed transmission scheme for 1 GW of offshore wind projects

Tangedco has objected to Central Transmission Utility of India Limited’s proposal for transmission system for 1 gigawatt of offshore wind projects in Tamil Nadu, citing financial implications.

CTUIL has proposed the transmission system for 1 GW offshore wind farm in the first phase at the cost of ₹11,485 crore.

In a letter to Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), Tangedco pointed out that CTUIL obtained approval for 500 MW of offshore wind evacuation transmission scheme at the National Committee on Transmission (NCT) in June.

The State utility said that at a meeting of SRPC, it had pointed out that the yearly transmission charges works out to ₹1,722.75 crore and objected to the proposal in its present form.

Tangedco said it had requested the matter to be taken up with the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and sought the entire transmission project to be funded by the Government of India, which was backed by other Southern States.

“It is disappointing to note that without deliberating the concerns of the power distribution companies in the Southern Region, CTUIL has obtained approval for 500 MW offshore wind evacuation,” Tangedco said.

“This is totally arbitrary and unacceptable as there is a huge tariff impact on all the distribution companies,” it added.

Tangedco wanted the issues to be discussed at the upcoming SRPC meeting.

It also urged SRPC to take up the issue with the Central Electricity Authority and Union Ministry of Power to withdraw the approval given to CTUIL and fresh deliberation of the issue with all stakeholders.

