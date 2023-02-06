Tangedco must explain confusion over linking of Aadhaar to service number: Anbumani

February 06, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation should explain the confusion over the linking of the customers’ Aadhaar number with their service number.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said reform of the system should be carried out through proper planning, and after setting aside enough time for it.

“There are reports of confusion in linking the service number with the Aadhaar number, which are not related to each other in any way. This is the result of imposing a reform…a policy without proper planning and without giving it enough time and a deadline. What are the reasons for this confusion, and what are the adverse effects of this?” Dr. Anbumani asked.

He added that the Tamil Nadu government must explain how Tangedco was planning to course-correct on the issue.

“At least now, they must explain the reason for linking the Aadhaar number to the service number. They must send the employees of Tangedco to customers’ homes to help them link the two,” he said.