Tangedco may complete overhaul of thermal plants by January 15

Peak demand expected to be 14,500 MW during March and April

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is planning to complete the annual overhaul of the 15 thermal power plants having a capacity of 4,320 mega watt (MW) by January 15.

The power utility, which had taken up the annual overhauling of the thermal plants, including the big plants in August last year, would be ready to make them operate at full capacity in summer to avoid any disruption in power supply.

A senior official of the Tangedco said the periodic maintenance had been done in August in 15 thermal plants. The overhauling work was progressing well and was likely to be completed before the Pongal festival.

The official said as wind energy generation was expected to begin only in May, the thermal plants, along with the Central Generating thermal stations, would help sustain supply in the State. The demand was likely to go up from February onwards during peak hours and the thermal plants with a combined capacity of 11,000 MW would be required to meet the peak demand of 13,500 to 14,500 MW in March and April.

The North Chennai Thermal Power Station comprising Stage 1 and 2 were being overhauled. The annual maintenance of Stage 1 plant had been completed at a cost of ₹16.29 crore.