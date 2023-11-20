Tangedco makes short term arrangements to meet peak demand in the upcoming summer months

November 20, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has tied up with various agencies for round-the-clock power to meet peak demand during summer in 2024.

Tamil Nadu has the fourth highest peak energy demand in India and tops energy consumption among the southern States.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Union Ministry of Power, the State’s peak energy demand is expected to be 20,806 MW in 2024. This surpasses the previous all-time high demand of 19,387 MW on April 20th of this year.

As per the Load Generation Balance report, Tamil Nadu’s peak demand is expected to be 18,300 MW in March 2024, against which availability would be 15,628 MW, resulting in a deficit of 2,672 MW.

For April 2024, peak demand is expected to be 19,900 MW versus an availability of 17,728 MW, resulting in a deficit of 2,172 MW.

In May 2024, the demand is likely to be 19,100 MW against the availability of 18,155 MW, resulting in a deficit of 945 MW.

At a recent meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), the State Load Despatch Centre said tie-ups have been firmed up for sourcing round-the-clock power to the tune of 6,235 MW for the March-May 2024 period.

This includes tie-ups under short-term power contracts, swap power arrangements, and purchases from power exchanges.

Swap arrangements

Under swap arrangements, surplus power in other States is supplied to Tangedco in the required period and will be returned by Tangedco when surplus power is available from June to September of every year. Besides the round-the-clock power arrangements, the State power utility has tied up morning peak hours to the tune of 2,154 MW during the summer months.

Tangedco is exploring further tie-ups for morning and evening peak hours, the State Load Despatch Centre said.

Tangedco’s own thermal power capacity is 4,320 MW, and along with the State’s share from Central Generating Stations (CGS) and long-term and short-term power purchase agreements, the State’s conventional installed capacity stands at 16,417.38 MW.

The 800-MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III project is expected to be on stream soon.

Even though Tangedco has executed agreements for 7,170 MW of power from CGS, at a time the peak availability is only 5,900 MW, as per the State’s Energy Department’s policy note.