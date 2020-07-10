Tangedco makes completion certificates compulsory for power connections

CHENNAI

10 July 2020 15:44 IST

In an official memo sent to all electricity officials in the State, Tangedco has said officials must ensure that the building has been constructed as per the approved plan in order for it to get a power connection

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has made it compulsory for building owners and commercial units to submit a Completion Certificate (CC) from their respective local bodies, in order to get a power connection.

In an official memo sent to all local electricity officials in the State, Tangedco has said officials must ensure that the building has been constructed as per the approved plan in order for it to get a power connection.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Tangedco has exempted residential buildings which do not exceed 12 metres height, and do not have more than three dwelling units, as well as buildings with a total built up area of under 750 square metres.

A senior official of Tangedco said that rules are already in place for providing electricity supply only on submission of CCs for flat developers and commercial units that exceed 900 square metres. Earlier, no CC was required to be submitted for industrial or commercial units, individual houses with any number of dwelling units and individual houses/flats with stilt plus three floors or ground plus two floors. But now, the rules are being made more stringent based on the orders of the Madras High Court which stipulated that service utilities including Tangedco and Metrowater follow the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, which came into force from February 4 last year.

The State government had issued a Government Order notifying the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, through the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

The electricity official said the new rules could make it hard for residents to get any additional connections for existing buildings because of the need for the CC document. The new notification would also cause confusion for house owners who want to convert a portion of their house for commercial exploitation, for which a commercial connection would be needed, he added.