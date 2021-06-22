Tangedco launches dedicated helpline for all electricity complaints

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has launched 'Minnagam', a service call centre to register various electricity complaints by the consumers.

Tangedco has introduced a dedicated helpline bearing 9498794987 replacing 1912, which has been integrated with the new service number, wherein consumers throughout the State could register various complaints including power failure, new electricity connections, billing issues, replacement of old electricity poles, and any other issues related to electricity. Previously consumers could give complaints only regarding power disruptions.

The dedicated service call centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Tangedco's headquarters on Anna Salai recently.

A press release said the service call centre functioning round-the-clock in three shifts would have 195 telephone operators with each shift having 65 operators to manage the calls.

The automated call centre working on the CC-MAC computerised network would send information to the local officials concerned once a complaint gets registered through WhatsApp and after the complaints are rectified the consumer would be informed of the rectification through a Short Messaging Service (SMS).