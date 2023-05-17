ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco instructed to get approval before buying power from unapproved sources

May 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has asked Tangedco to get its approval for any power purchase from the unapproved sources. Its observation came in a petition filed by the State power utility seeking approval for short term power procured to meet the summer demand and manage the power crisis in 2022.

Tangedco said during last summer there was a power crisis owing to higher demand and coal shortage across the country. Central generating stations could not provide adequate supply, Unit-I of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was shut down and the intra-State generators stopped supplying power due to non availability of imported coal, it said. In spite of bidding at the highest rate in exchanges, power could not be arranged because of its limited availability, Tangedco said.

TNERC ratified and accorded approval for procuring 325 MW already made by Tangedco from private players through short term tender at the rate of ₹9.65 per unit.

In a separate petition, Tangedco had sought nod for procurement of re-allocated power from Central generating stations, for which it entered power purchase agreements with NTPC and NLC to meet demand in summer 2022. Tangedco had made arrangements for a quantum totalling 591.67 MW for the period up to five years.

TNERC approved the procurement of re-allocated power. However, it said the approval is subject to payment of fees as prescribed under TNERC’s Fees and Fines Regulations 2022.

