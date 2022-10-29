Tangedco has procured only 10% of approved 1500 MW quantum: TNERC

The Commission had earlier given approval for Tangedco to procure power through floating of medium-term tender

As per the Electric Power Survey, published by the Central Electricity Authority, Tamil Nadu's estimated peak demand was 16,846 MW in 2021-22 and was expected to increase to 17,613 MW in 2022-23.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has said Tangedco has been able to procure only about 10% of the approved quantum of 1,500 MW to meet the anticipated deficit in the next five years, and it has to furnish its plan of action for procuring the remaining.

Earlier, it had given nod for Tangedco to procure 1,500 MW through floating of medium-term tender under the Centre’s Pilot Scheme-II for a period of five years, appointing PTC India Limited as an aggregator. It was based on Tangedco’s anticipated power deficit of 2,115 MW, 462 MW, 886 MW, 1,751 MW and 585 MW respectively for the period from 2022-23 to 2026-27. The projections also factor in ongoing power projects in the State and share in Central projects.

Tangedco is meeting the power demand from the installed capacity of conventional sources of 14,783 MW.

It has pegged the net availability at 12,565 MW. As per the Electric Power Survey, published by the Central Electricity Authority, Tamil Nadu’s estimated peak demand was 16,846 MW in 2021-22 and was expected to increase to 17,613 MW in 2022-23.

The State power utility said as of now, it had executed power supply agreement with PTC India Limited for supply of 102 MW from M/s. GMRKamalanga Energy Limited and sought adoption of tariff of ₹4.04 per unit (excluding transmission charges & loss) and approval of the trader margin of ₹0.0173 per unit quoted by PTC.

The TNERC has given approval for procurement of 102 MW, noting that the tariff is reasonable when compared to average power purchase rate of ₹5.64 per unit under medium term and ₹5.14 per unit under the medium and long-term power purchase agreements.

Moreover, the power procured through Power Exchange during 2021-22 was around ₹6.38 per unit, it noted.