Tangedco gets nod to procure 440 MW of wind power via Centre’s arm

CHENNAI

22 February 2020 17:20 IST

Tangedco said it is procuring the wind energy to meet its non-solar renewable energy purchase obligation requirement for 2021-22

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has obtained a nod from the State power regulator to procure 440.64 MW of wind power for ₹2.91 per unit for 25 years through a tender floated by the Centre’s Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

In its petition filed before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), Tangedco said it is procuring the wind energy to meet its non-solar renewable energy purchase obligation requirement (RPO) for the year 2021-22.

The State’s renewable energy purchase obligation is fixed at 21% for 2021-22, of which 10.5% should be met through solar. So the required wind capacity to be achieved towards non-solar RPO is 2177 MW before 2021-22, it said.

Tangedco also justified the procurement on the grounds that the rate of ₹2.91 per unit (₹2.84+ Trading margin of ₹0.07) offered by SECI is less than ₹3.42 per unit arrived through its own tender process during 2017.

It also pointed out that it had rolled out a tender to procure 500 MW of wind power at rate of ₹3.46 per unit as upper limit and only 450 MW were finalized at the rate of ₹3.42 per unit. The two companies with which it has signed power purchase agreements are M/s. RegenPowertechPvt. Ltd., (for 200 MW) on 19.10.2017 and M/s. Corolla Green Power Pvt. Ltd. (for 250 MW).

Regen has so far commissioned only 49.5 MW, while Corolla is yet to start the project, while the deadline for commissioning is before March 2019 and both companies have sought relief, which is pending before TNERC, Tangedco said.

Tangedco also said that another of its tenders to procure 500 MW of wind power with an upper limit of ₹2.65 per unit, did not receive any response from the bidders even after extension of the last date twice.

The present feed in tariff arrived by this Commission valid till 31.03.2020 is ₹2.86 per unit (without availing accelerated depreciation benefit) is very much comparable to ₹2.91 per unit offered by SECI, it said.

“In view of lack of response to the earlier tender by Tangedco from the wind generators, the chances of favourable response to any new tender to be floated (by Tangedco) may be less,” the State utility noted.